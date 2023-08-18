Tata Curvv EV and ICE to debut in H1 2024

Tata Motors showcased the Curvv EV for the first time in 2022 while its ICE version was showcased later at the Auto Expo 2023. A few months ago, a test mule of the model was also spotted in the county for the first time.

Now, the automaker has revealed the launch timeline for the much-anticipated Curvv range. The brand confirmed that the electric version of the Curvv is slated to debut in the first half of 2024 followed by the introduction of the ICE version a few months later.

On the feature front, the Curvv will come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, a fully-digital instrument console, a two-spoke multi-function steering wheel, a new gear lever, and a rotary dial that could be used for drive modes.

Under the hood, the Curvv ICE is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that was showcased by the brand in January this year. This engine will be tuned to produce 122bhp and 225Nm of torque. We also expect it to be offered in a CNG variant.

Tata Curvv ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh Estimated Price

