Audi to launch Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback in India tomorrow

Audi India unveiled the new Q8 e-tron range in the country last month, while bookings commenced on 11 August, 2023. The German brand is now all set to announce the prices of its new electric SUV range tomorrow, 19 August, 2023.

On the design front, the new Q8 e-tron range gets matrix LED headlamps, a new single-frame grille, 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive windshield wipers, puddle lamps at the front and rear, LED taillights, and an LED light bar running the length of the tailgate.

Inside, the 2023 Q8 e-tron will come equipped with features, including a four-zone climate control system, cruise control, Virtual Cockpit Plus, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, eight airbags, ambient lighting, and a gesture-controlled boot lid function.

Powering the Audi Q8 e-tron will be a 114kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors, developing a combined output of 408bhp and 664Nm of torque. Further, the models have a claimed range of up to 600km (WLTP cycle) on a single full charge.

