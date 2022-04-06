  • location
    Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Tata Curvv electric SUV concept revealed in India

      Nikhil Puthran

      Nikhil Puthran

      Wednesday 06 April 2022,14:24 PM IST

      Indian automaker, Tata Motors has unveiled the Curvv electric SUV concept. The production model is expected to be introduced in the Indian market in the next two years. As seen in the images, the upcoming electric vehicle will spawn a Coupe body style and will compete in the mid-SUV segment. The Curvv concept will be first introduced in an all-electric powertrain followed by Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) options being offered at a later date.

      Tata Right Front Three Quarter

      As seen in the images, the Curvv electric SUV features a strong aerodynamic theme that runs through the SUV. The vehicle gets a floating bonnet that allows air flow to channel underneath and exits through the triangular elements further up the surface. Furthermore, the wheels of the upcoming electric SUV features aero blade inserts to allow better airflow across the surfaces. 

      Tata Dashboard

      As for the interior, the Curvv electric concept features an uncluttered dashboard layout and will offer state-of-art onboard technology and HMI. It also features a large panoramic sunroof integrated with a rear spoiler. Overall, the Tata Curvv concept claims to offer a fine balance between performance, elegance, and practicality. 

      Tata Rear View

      The technical details for the Curvv electric concept is not known for now and will be known in the days to come.

      Tata

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Tata Curvv electric SUV concept revealed in India

      Tata Curvv electric SUV concept revealed in India

      By Nikhil Puthran04/06/2022 14:24:20

      The Curvv concept will be first introduced in an all-electric powertrain followed by Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) options being offered at a later date

      2022 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition prices start at Rs 13.35 lakh

      2022 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition prices start at Rs 13.35 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar04/05/2022 19:31:57

      The Creta Knight Edition is expected to be launched soon.

      New Tata electric SUV concept to be showcased tomorrow

      New Tata electric SUV concept to be showcased tomorrow

      By Desirazu Venkat04/05/2022 13:24:40

      It will be the third Tata EV in their line up

      Volkswagen launches Polo Legend limited edition in India

      Volkswagen launches Polo Legend limited edition in India

      By Desirazu Venkat04/04/2022 11:11:18

      This is a limited edition of the Polo to mark the end of production of the hatchback

      Tata’s brand new electric SUV to debut on 6 April

      Tata’s brand new electric SUV to debut on 6 April

      By Gajanan Kashikar04/03/2022 14:26:37

      The all-new electric SUV will make its debut on 6 April, 2022.

      Tata motors deliver 712 new EVs in a single day

      Tata motors deliver 712 new EVs in a single day

      By CarTrade Editorial Team04/03/2022 14:22:59

      It delivered 564 Nexon EV and 148 Tigor EV

      Tata Tigor EV launched in Nepal

      Tata Tigor EV launched in Nepal

      By Gajanan Kashikar04/02/2022 10:02:25

      The Tigor EV provides a claimed range of 306km, as per WLTP.

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.42 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Glanza

      Toyota Glanza

      ₹ 6.39 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Honda City Hybrid

      Honda City Hybrid

      ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2023
      BMW i4

      BMW i4

      ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Kia EV6

      Kia EV6

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected launch - Dec, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

      ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Hyundai Venue Facelift

      Hyundai Venue Facelift

      ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Land Rover New Range Rover

      Land Rover New Range Rover

      ₹ 2.30 - 4.50 Crore

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Kia Seltos

      Kia Seltos

      ₹ 10.19 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Sonet

      Kia Sonet

      ₹ 7.15 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

      Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

      ₹ 2.50 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 33.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Renault Kiger

      Renault Kiger

      ₹ 5.84 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars