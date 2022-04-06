Tata Curvv electric SUV concept revealed in India

Indian automaker, Tata Motors has unveiled the Curvv electric SUV concept. The production model is expected to be introduced in the Indian market in the next two years. As seen in the images, the upcoming electric vehicle will spawn a Coupe body style and will compete in the mid-SUV segment. The Curvv concept will be first introduced in an all-electric powertrain followed by Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) options being offered at a later date.

As seen in the images, the Curvv electric SUV features a strong aerodynamic theme that runs through the SUV. The vehicle gets a floating bonnet that allows air flow to channel underneath and exits through the triangular elements further up the surface. Furthermore, the wheels of the upcoming electric SUV features aero blade inserts to allow better airflow across the surfaces.

As for the interior, the Curvv electric concept features an uncluttered dashboard layout and will offer state-of-art onboard technology and HMI. It also features a large panoramic sunroof integrated with a rear spoiler. Overall, the Tata Curvv concept claims to offer a fine balance between performance, elegance, and practicality.

The technical details for the Curvv electric concept is not known for now and will be known in the days to come.

