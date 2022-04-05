2022 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition prices start at Rs 13.35 lakh

South Korean auto major Hyundai has officially listed the Creta Knight Edition variants and prices on its Indian website. According to the list of Creta variants, the Knight Edition model is available across the 1.5-litre MPI and 1.5-litre CRDi powertrains. Hyundai is expected to reveal the special edition model soon. That said, prices for the Creta Knight Edition start at Rs 13.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The knight model comes with dark metal alloy wheels, a black radiator grille with red inserts, front and rear skid plates in black, gloss black finish for the roof rails, side-view mirrors, and red brake callipers and a Knight Edition badge on the boot lid. Inside, the Creta Knight gets an all-black interior scheme, including coloured stitching plus piping for the seats and steering wheel. Besides this, air-con vents feature coloured inserts.

It is powered by two different powertrains: a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine making 113bhp and 144Nm and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel motor producing 113bhp and 250Nm. Hyundai offers a choice of three gearbox options – six-speed manual, six-speed automatic torque-convertor, and IVT.

