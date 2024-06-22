    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Altroz Racer R1 variant arrives at dealerships

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 22 June 2024,12:30 PM IST

            A few weeks back, Tata launched the Altroz Racer at a starting price of Rs. 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in R1, R2, and R3 variants. Now, the base R1 which is affordable by Rs. 1 lakh than the R2 trim has started to arrive at select dealerships.

            The R1 variant of the Altroz Racer comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto headlamps, eight speakers, 16-inch dual-tone alloys, leatherette upholstery, a leather-wrapped sliding centre armrest, climate control, and a rear wiper with washer.

            Meanwhile, the higher R2 and R3 variants get voice-assisted electric sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, cooled front seats, a 360-degree camera, a wireless charging pad, and ambient lights on the dashboard.

            The 1.2-litre producing 118bhp and 170Nm of torque powers the Altroz Racer. It is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

            Image Source

            Tata Altroz
            TataAltroz ₹ 6.65 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Altroz | Tata Altroz

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Force has started delivering the Gurkha to its buyers!

            Force has started delivering the Gurkha to its buyers!

            By Desirazu Venkat06/23/2024 10:04:07

            The deliveries of the Gurkha took place as a pan India event across all its dealerships

            Tata Altroz Racer R1 variant arrives at dealerships

            Tata Altroz Racer R1 variant arrives at dealerships

            By Jay Shah06/22/2024 10:46:28

            The base Tata Altroz Racer R1 variant arrives at dealerships.

            Toyota Taisor rises to two months in June 2024

            Toyota Taisor rises to two months in June 2024

            By Jay Shah06/22/2024 09:59:10

            If you are planning on buying the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, then you will have to wait for two months.

            2025 next-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class spied in India

            2025 next-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class spied in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team06/20/2024 19:29:46

            This next-gen E-Class will be launched in India at the end of this calendar year

            Citroen C3 Aircross Plus variant gets a price cut of Rs. 2.62 lakh

            Citroen C3 Aircross Plus variant gets a price cut of Rs. 2.62 lakh

            By Jay Shah06/20/2024 18:52:39

            Select variants of Citroen C3 Aircross received massive price cut.

            The MG Gloster Desertstorm is now at a dealership near you!

            The MG Gloster Desertstorm is now at a dealership near you!

            By Desirazu Venkat06/19/2024 17:49:20

            The Gloster Desert Storm can be had in 4X2 and 4X4 guises

            Skoda Kushaq and Slavia prices cut; variant names revised

            Skoda Kushaq and Slavia prices cut; variant names revised

            By Jay Shah06/19/2024 17:15:47

            The Skoda Kushaq and Slavia have received a massive price cut!

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            ₹ 60.00 - 65.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            BMW New 5 Series

            BMW New 5 Series

            ₹ 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            MG Cloud EV

            MG Cloud EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Hyundai New Santa Fe

            Hyundai New Santa Fe

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Kia Carnival

            Kia Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 61.85 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            ₹ 75.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            ₹ 3.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            ₹ 3.30 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars