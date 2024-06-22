Tata Altroz Racer R1 variant arrives at dealerships

A few weeks back, Tata launched the Altroz Racer at a starting price of Rs. 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in R1, R2, and R3 variants. Now, the base R1 which is affordable by Rs. 1 lakh than the R2 trim has started to arrive at select dealerships.

The R1 variant of the Altroz Racer comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto headlamps, eight speakers, 16-inch dual-tone alloys, leatherette upholstery, a leather-wrapped sliding centre armrest, climate control, and a rear wiper with washer.

Meanwhile, the higher R2 and R3 variants get voice-assisted electric sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, cooled front seats, a 360-degree camera, a wireless charging pad, and ambient lights on the dashboard.

The 1.2-litre producing 118bhp and 170Nm of torque powers the Altroz Racer. It is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Image Source

Tata | Altroz | Tata Altroz