Force has started delivering the Gurkha to its buyers!

A few months ago, we saw the launch of an updated Force Gurkha whose list also for the first time included a five-door model. Now the automaker has started deliveries of the vehicle to those first lot of buyers. The deliveries took place on same day pan India and included handovers for both the three-door and five-door models.

The update for the Gurkha saw it get new wheels, digital instrument cluster, new upholstery options and of course two more doors. Both cars are only available as two fully loaded models prices around Rs. 1.5 lakh apart.

Both the three-door and five-door model are powered by a 2.6-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine developing 132bhp and 320Nm of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox is the sole transmission on offer. Further, a 4WD system is available across the range. Word on the internet began to spread that Force was working on AT version for the car but the automaker put out a stament officially saying that at present nothing was on the cards in terms of a two-pedal variant.

Force Motors | Force Motors Gurkha | Gurkha