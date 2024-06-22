    Recently Viewed
            Toyota Taisor rises to two months in June 2024

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 22 June 2024,09:59 AM IST

            Toyota India the Urban Cruiser Taisor in April this year with prices starting at Rs. 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom). If you are planning to buy this crossover over its DNA cousin, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, then the waiting period has now stretched to two months.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Dashboard

            This timeline is applicable on a pan-India basis. The Taisor can be had with 1.0-litre turbo and 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines. Both are offered with manual and automatic gearboxes.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Right Rear Three Quarter

            The feature highlights of the Taisor include its crossover styling with a sloping roofline along with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, split LED headlamps, a heads-up display, a wireless charging pad, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
            ToyotaUrban Cruiser Taisor ₹ 7.74 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
            Toyota | Urban Cruiser Taisor | Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

