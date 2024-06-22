Toyota Taisor rises to two months in June 2024

Toyota India the Urban Cruiser Taisor in April this year with prices starting at Rs. 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom). If you are planning to buy this crossover over its DNA cousin, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, then the waiting period has now stretched to two months.

This timeline is applicable on a pan-India basis. The Taisor can be had with 1.0-litre turbo and 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines. Both are offered with manual and automatic gearboxes.

The feature highlights of the Taisor include its crossover styling with a sloping roofline along with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, split LED headlamps, a heads-up display, a wireless charging pad, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

