Tata Altroz outsells Hyundai i20 in April 2021

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 05 May 2021, 19:36 PM

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been ruling the premium hatchback segment for a while now. Back in April, the Baleno continued to lead the segment with 16,384-unit sales. For the first time since its launch in the country, Tata Altroz outsold the Hyundai i20 by a fair margin in April 2021. Tata sold 6,649-units of Altroz last month to emerge as the second highest-selling premium hatchback in the country, followed by the Hyundai i20 with 5,002-unit sales last month.

The Toyota Glanza takes the fourth position with 2,182-unit sales, while the Volkswagen Polo takes fifth place with 1,197-unit sales. The Honda Jazz and the Ford Freestyle claim the sixth and seventh rank with 830-unit and 635-unit sales, respectively. Car sales in April have been affected by the fresh round of lockdowns being announced in states affected by the second wave of COVID-19.

Given that certain states have decided to further extend the lockdown, car sales are likely to be affected in the current month as well. Going forward, it would be interesting to see if the Altroz can hold this position or the i20 will reclaim its lost position in the months to come.