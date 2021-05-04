New Skoda Fabia showcased globally

Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 04 May 2021, 23:40 PM

Czech car manufacturer Skoda has pulled the curtains off the fourth-generation Fabia. The company claims that the new model will offer superior safety and the latest technology. Apart from the regular model, the Fabia will be available in Combi, Monte Carlo, Combi Monte Carlo, Black Edition Combi Scoutline, Clever, and Combi Clever bodystyles. At the time of launch, the new Fabia will be offered in three familiar variant options – Active, Ambition, and Style. The fourth generation Skoda Fabia has grown and continues the current design language. With athletic proportions, sculptural lines and sharply drawn headlights and tail lights using LED technology, the latest Fabia looks particularly dynamic and emotive.

The new Fabia is based on Volkswagen group’s modular MQB-AO platform. In terms of dimensions, the new Fabia has grown by 11cm to just under 4.11m and claims to offer the largest boot within its segment at 380-litres. Owing to the 94-mm-longer wheelbase compared to its predecessor, the new Skoda Fabia offers even more space for passengers, especially in the rear. At now 2,564 mm, the small car’s wheelbase is even greater than that of the first-generation Skoda Octavia (launched in 1996) which measured just 2,512 mm.

New Skoda Fabia dashboard

As for the interior, it gets copper-coloured and grey contrasting stitching. The new LED ambient lighting (standard in Style) allows the driver to illuminate the decorative trim on the dashboard in white or red. The centre console and front door handles can also be lit up; furthermore, the ambient lighting includes LED reading lights in the front and rear. Newly designed steering wheels provide the finishing touches in the Fabia’s interior. The multifunction steering wheel is available in leather and in a three-spoke sports style, with shift paddles for the DSG. A heated steering wheel as well as a heated windscreen for a clear view and improved safety in winter also make their debut in the range. Such comfort features could previously only be found in higher-tier vehicles. For the first time, the Fabia is offered with an optional digital instrument cluster, which boasts a 10.25-inch digital display. Drivers can choose from different layouts to suit their needs.

Skoda offers a total of five engine options for the Fabia. This includes 1.0-litre, three-cylinder MPI EVO in two power tunes – 64bhp and 79bhp, and the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI EVO engine in two power tunes - 94bhp and 109bhp. The 1.5 TSI four-cylinder, with a power output of 148bhp (150 PS), is the new range-topping engine for the Fabia. Its active cylinder technology (ACT) reduces fuel consumption as well as CO2 emissions.