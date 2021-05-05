Honda City outsells Hyundai Verna in April 2021

Honda City outsells Hyundai Verna in April 2021 New Honda City
author image Nikhil Puthran
Wednesday 05 May 2021, 23:39 PM

The competition in the executive sedan segment is growing strongly in the country and has registered a 20 per cent increase in April with 8,550-unit sales as compared to 7,132-unit sales in March 2021. The feature-loaded sedan from Honda, the City leads the segment with 3,128-unit sales last month. Interestingly, Honda City has reported 284 per cent Month-on-Month growth with only 815-units being sold in March 2021.

Hyundai Verna holds the second rank with 2,552-unit sales in April, followed by the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz with 1,567-unit sales in the country last month. The other cars on this list are Skoda Rapid (848-units), Toyota Yaris (285 units), and Volkswagen Vento (170 units).

The ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 is likely to have an influence on car sales in the country and its effects are likely to be seen in the sales figures for May 2021.

Similar News

Ad
Popular cars
Upcoming cars
  • Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    • 6.79 - 13.25 lakh
    • Ex-showroom, Delhi
View All
Popular Honda Cars
Popular Sedan Cars
View All
Ad