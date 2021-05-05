Honda City outsells Hyundai Verna in April 2021

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 05 May 2021, 23:39 PM

The competition in the executive sedan segment is growing strongly in the country and has registered a 20 per cent increase in April with 8,550-unit sales as compared to 7,132-unit sales in March 2021. The feature-loaded sedan from Honda, the City leads the segment with 3,128-unit sales last month. Interestingly, Honda City has reported 284 per cent Month-on-Month growth with only 815-units being sold in March 2021.

Hyundai Verna holds the second rank with 2,552-unit sales in April, followed by the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz with 1,567-unit sales in the country last month. The other cars on this list are Skoda Rapid (848-units), Toyota Yaris (285 units), and Volkswagen Vento (170 units).

The ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 is likely to have an influence on car sales in the country and its effects are likely to be seen in the sales figures for May 2021.