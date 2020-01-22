Tata Altroz launched in India at Rs 5.29 lakhs

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 22 January 2020, 13:21 PM

Tata Motors has launched the Altroz in India, with prices starting at Rs 5.29 lakhs (All-India ex-showroom). The model is available in five colours and five variants.

Feature highlights of the Tata Altroz include LED DRLs, projector headlamps, rain sensing wipers, 90-degree opening doors, fog lamps with cornering function, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, wearable key and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the Altroz premium hatchback from Tata Motors comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, cruise control, rear AC vents, seven-inch MID display, mood lighting on the dashboard, front sliding arm-rest and height adjustable driver seat.

The Tata Altroz is offered with two engine options including the 1.2-litre petrol unit and the 1.5-litre diesel unit. The former is capable of producing 85bhp and 113Nm of torque while the latter produces 89bhp and 200Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited to a five-speed manual gearbox. A DCT unit is scheduled to arrive later, followed by the launch of the EV derivative.

The model rivals against the likes of the Hyundai Elite i20 , Maruti Suzuki Baleno , Volkswagen Polo and the Honda Jazz .

Prices for the Tata Altroz (All-India ex-showroom)

Petrol

Tata Altroz XE- Rs 5.29 lakhs

Tata Altroz XM- Rs 6.15 lakhs

Tata Altroz XT- Rs 6.84 lakhs

Tata Altroz XZ- Rs 7.44 lakhs

Tata Altroz XZ (O)- Rs 7.69 lakhs

Diesel

Tata Altroz XE- Rs 6.99 lakhs

Tata Altroz XM- Rs 7.75 lakhs

Tata Altroz XT- Rs 8.44 lakhs

Tata Altroz XZ- Rs 9.04 lakhs

Tata Altroz XZ (O)- Rs 9.29 lakhs

Customisation packs Rhythym XE- Rs 25,000

Rhythym XM- Rs 39,000

Style- Rs 34,000

Luxe- Rs 39,000

Urban-Rs 30,000