Tata Altroz launched in India at Rs 5.29 lakhs
Tata Motors has launched the Altroz in India, with prices starting at Rs 5.29 lakhs (All-India ex-showroom). The model is available in five colours and five variants.
Feature highlights of the Tata Altroz include LED DRLs, projector headlamps, rain sensing wipers, 90-degree opening doors, fog lamps with cornering function, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, wearable key and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the Altroz premium hatchback from Tata Motors comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, cruise control, rear AC vents, seven-inch MID display, mood lighting on the dashboard, front sliding arm-rest and height adjustable driver seat.
The Tata Altroz is offered with two engine options including the 1.2-litre petrol unit and the 1.5-litre diesel unit. The former is capable of producing 85bhp and 113Nm of torque while the latter produces 89bhp and 200Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited to a five-speed manual gearbox. A DCT unit is scheduled to arrive later, followed by the launch of the EV derivative.
The model rivals against the likes of the Hyundai Elite i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo and the Honda Jazz.
Prices for the Tata Altroz (All-India ex-showroom)
Petrol
Tata Altroz XE- Rs 5.29 lakhs
Tata Altroz XM- Rs 6.15 lakhs
Tata Altroz XT- Rs 6.84 lakhs
Tata Altroz XZ- Rs 7.44 lakhs
Tata Altroz XZ (O)- Rs 7.69 lakhs
Diesel
Tata Altroz XE- Rs 6.99 lakhs
Tata Altroz XM- Rs 7.75 lakhs
Tata Altroz XT- Rs 8.44 lakhs
Tata Altroz XZ- Rs 9.04 lakhs
Tata Altroz XZ (O)- Rs 9.29 lakhs
Customisation packs Rhythym XE- Rs 25,000
Rhythym XM- Rs 39,000
Style- Rs 34,000
Luxe- Rs 39,000
Urban-Rs 30,000
