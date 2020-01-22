Mahindra announces lineup for 2020 Auto Expo

Desirazu Venkat Wednesday 22 January 2020, 18:15 PM

Mahindra has announced that it is bringing an 18 vehicle line-up to the 2020 Auto Expo. This will comprise petrol and diesel vehicles, electric cars, commercial vehicles as well as future mobility solutions.

In addition to product showcases, there will be a display of a first of its kind future electric vehicle architecture and an electric mobility platform that will drive connected experiences for our consumers. Mahindra will also exhibit an array of electric batteries, charging stations and a world of zero waste through automobile recycling and reuse.

Commenting on the development, Veejay Ram Nakra, chief of sales and marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra, “We are delighted to reveal our theme for Auto Expo 2020. At Mahindra we are driven by purpose for a tomorrow that is clean, green and technologically connected.