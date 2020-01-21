Mercedes-Benz product unveil plans for 2020 Auto Expo

Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 21 January 2020, 21:48 PM

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has announced its plans to reveal new products at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo. Additionally, the company will also showcase its services and future technology at the upcoming biennial automotive show. Here is a list of products that will be unveiled at the upcoming event

SUVs

Mercedes-Benz globally premiered the GLA in December 2019. The SUV is due for launch in India later this year and it will further bolster Mercedes-Benz’s strong SUV portfolio in India. The SUV gets new redesigned headlamps along with a new grille and a revised front bumper. Additionally, the company will showcase the recently launched GLC facelift at the upcoming event. The SUV has been introduced with fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The third SUV at the biennial automotive show will be the new GLE which is due for India launch on 28 January.

Sedans

The sedan line up will include the Mercedes-Maybach, the new E-Class and the C-Class.

AMG

Coming to the performance section, Mercedes Benz will launch the AMG GT 63 S four-door Coupe at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo. Powered by 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, the AMG GT 63 S is capable of generating 635bhp of power. The vehicle comes mated to nine-speed automatic gearbox. Additionally, the German luxury car manufacturer will showcase the AMG G 63, AMG A 35 Sedan and the AMG C 43 Coupe.

Concept and special cars

Mercedes-Benz will thrill its guests with its Volocopter concept and the EQC 400 4MATIC Edition 1886. Mercedes-Benz recently unveiled its EQ EV sub-brand for India and will launch the electric division’s first vehicle the EQC here in April 2020. The Mercedes-Benz EQC will be a direct rival for the likes of the Audi e-Tron Quattro SUV that was showcased in mid-2019.