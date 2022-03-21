Tata Altroz automatic launched in India at Rs 8.10 lakh

Indian automobile manufacturer Tata has expanded its lineup with the launch of the all-new Altroz automatic in India. The automatic version of the hatchback is now available in a choice of seven variants, including two Dark Edition trims, with prices starting at Rs 8.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

The Altroz automatic is powered by a 1.2-litre, inline, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It’s capable of generating 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. That said, the first-drive review of the Altroz automatic will be live on CarWale on Wednesday, 30 March, 2022. So, do subscribe to our YouTube channel and stay tuned.

The automatic transmission in the Altroz gets advanced features such as shift by wire technology, a wet clutch with active cooling, machine learning, and an auto park lock. Further, the brand says that it has made this dual-clutch transmission especially for the Indian market, considering the weather conditions, driving styles, and other factors.

With the launch of the new Altroz automatic, Tata has also introduced an exclusive colour option for the hatchback, named Opera Blue. Apart from that, it comes with Downtown Red, Avenue White, Harbour Blue, and Arcade Grey colour options. Meanwhile, the Altroz automatic takes on the likes of Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo, and the Honda Jazz.

Variant specific (introductory, ex-showroom) prices of the Tata Altroz DCA Altroz XMA+ Rs 8.10 lakh Altroz XTA Rs 8.60 lakh Altroz XZA Rs 9.10 lakh Altroz XZA (O) Rs 9.22 lakh Altroz XZA+ Rs 9.60 lakh Altroz XTA Dark Edition Rs 9.06 lakh Altroz XZA+ Dark Edition Rs 9.90 lakh

