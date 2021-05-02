Stellantis announces key leadership appointments for India & Asia Pacific region

Aditya Nadkarni Sunday 02 May 2021, 14:38 PM

Stellantis India & Asia Pacific has today announced key leadership appointments for its operations both within India and the region. Roland Bouchara, has been appointed to the role of CEO and Managing Director for Stellantis in India with full responsibility for the Jeep and Citroen national sales companies (NSCs), coupled with the group’s manufacturing operations.

Roland Bouchara, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis in India

Since 2017, Roland has successfully led the Citroen India operations in his capacity as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the brand. This included end-to-end execution of the recent launch of the Citroën Brand and its first product in India, the C5 Aircross .

Partha Datta, Engineering, Design, R&D, across India and Asia Pacific region

Partha Datta, assumes responsibility for Engineering, Design, Research & Development (R&D) operations across the India & Asia Pacific region. Since 2019, Partha has led FCA India as President and Managing Director, including the launch of the new Jeep Compass and the locally assembled Jeep Wrangler .

Speaking on the occasion, Carl Smiley, Chief Operating Officer, Stellantis India & Asia Pacific, said, “An accomplished international sales and marketing executive, Roland brings a wealth of commercial experience to his new role as CEO & Managing Director in India. He will be responsible for developing and expanding Stellantis’ brands, network, and business operations in India, a key growth market of focus for the company globally. With his extensive innovation and product development experience, Partha was the ideal candidate to lead Stellantis’ engineering, design, and R&D operations for the region. Partha was instrumental in delivering the Jeep brand’s localized product plan in India and will lead a team focused on delivering the regional product strategy, coupled with identifying and delivering new opportunities for growth.”