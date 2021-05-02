Kia registers 16,111 unit sales in India in April 2021

Nikhil Puthran Sunday 02 May 2021, 22:14 PM

Kia has emerged strong in the Indian market with 16,111 unit sales in India in April 2021. Interestingly, Kia continues to be one of the top-five car manufacturers in India. Moreover, the company claims that Kia has emerged as the fastest brand to cross the 2,50,000 sales milestone, in just 22 months from the start of its sales operation.

Kia Seltos is the key contributor to the overall sales for the company with 8,086 unit sales in India last month, followed by the Sonet and the Carnival with 7,724 and 301 respective unit sales. Kia’s flag bearer vehicle in India, the Seltos, has contributed most to the total tally with close to 1,80,000 sales, followed by the Sonet with over 70,000 sales in just eight months.

Owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, car sales in the country are likely to be temporarily hit. The impact of the pandemic can be seen in car sales in both April and May 2021.