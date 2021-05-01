New Skoda Fabia global reveal on 4 May

Nikhil Puthran Saturday 01 May 2021, 21:05 PM

Skoda will globally unveil the fourth-generation Fabia on 4 May, 2021. The updated model will be based on Volkswagen Group’s Modular Transverse Toolkit MQB-A0 platform. The unveiling will be streamed from the virtual pavilion at the DOX Centre for Contemporary Art in Prague. The Czech carmaker further claims that the upcoming model will offer outstanding safety along with a high level of comfort and build quality.

It is believed that the digital presentation format will allow viewers to tour the show as if they were in a real exhibition; they can move freely around the virtual pavilion and view the exhibits. The company had recently teased the upcoming vehicle, to learn more about it click here. Based on the design sketches, the new model is expected to get some sharp creases, large lower bumper vents, and stylish alloy wheel design.

Skoda has not revealed the mechanical details yet. It is believed that the vehicle might get 1.5-litre TSI and 1.0-litre TSI options. The interior details will also be known at the time of its official unveiling. The new Fabia might borrow some of the interior highlights from the Octavia .