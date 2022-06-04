Skoda raises Octavia price by Rs 56,000

Skoda has increased the ex-showroom cost of its popular Octavia in India by Rs 56,000. The price hike is applicable for both Style and Laurin & Klement (L&K) variants. Meanwhile, this is the second price increase for the Octavia since the launch, while it had received the first price hike of up to Rs 86,000 in October last year.

In November 2019, the Skoda Octavia entered the fourth generation, bringing a new and bolder design, overhauled interior, and more tech and safety features. Skoda launched the Octavia in the country in June 2021 with a choice of five colours, two variants, and a single petrol powertrain.

The key highlights of the Octavia include quad-LED adaptive headlights with integrated daytime running lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10-inch driver display, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, dual-zone temperature control, a 12-speaker, 600-watt sound system, a wireless phone charger, eight airbags, powered seats with memory function, and more.

The Octavia gets a 2.0-litre, inline, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine delivering 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. It is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with shift-by-wire technology.

Skoda Octavia ₹ 26.84 Lakh Onwards

Skoda | Octavia | Skoda Octavia