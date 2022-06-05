Citroen C3 India debut in July 2022

French automaker Citroen’s new offering, the C3 crossover, will make its India debut in July 2022. This Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki rival will have over 90 per cent of localisation. Meanwhile, Citroen presently retails only the C5 Aircross in the country.

The C3 bears the carmaker’s typical design language, with the familiar Citroen fascia. Furthermore, the crossover features body cladding around the lower panels, such as door panels, baseline, and wheel arches. Besides this, it comes with simple square-shaped rear lights and distinctive alloy wheels.

Inside, the C3 features a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment, a multi-functional steering wheel, and so on. Moreover, the infotainment system might offer wired connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Citroen is expected to bring the C3 to India with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine paired with a manual or automatic transmission.

Citroen C3 ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Citroen | Citroen C3 | C3