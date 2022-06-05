  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Citroen C3 India debut in July 2022

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Sunday 05 June 2022,12:55 PM IST

            French automaker Citroen’s new offering, the C3 crossover, will make its India debut in July 2022. This Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki rival will have over 90 per cent of localisation. Meanwhile, Citroen presently retails only the C5 Aircross in the country.

            The C3 bears the carmaker’s typical design language, with the familiar Citroen fascia. Furthermore, the crossover features body cladding around the lower panels, such as door panels, baseline, and wheel arches. Besides this, it comes with simple square-shaped rear lights and distinctive alloy wheels.

            Citroen Left Rear Three Quarter

            Inside, the C3 features a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment, a multi-functional steering wheel, and so on. Moreover, the infotainment system might offer wired connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

            Citroen is expected to bring the C3 to India with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine paired with a manual or automatic transmission.

            Citroen C3
            Citroen C3 ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Citroen CarsUpcoming Citroen Cars
            Citroen | Citroen C3 | C3

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Citroen C3 India debut in July 2022

            Citroen C3 India debut in July 2022

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/05/2022 12:55:34

            Citroen presently retails C5 Aircross in the country.

            Skoda Octavia price hiked by Rs 56,000

            Skoda Octavia price hiked by Rs 56,000

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/04/2022 22:48:18

            The fourth-gen Octavia is available in two trim levels.

            2022 Hyundai Venue facelift bookings commence in India

            2022 Hyundai Venue facelift bookings commence in India

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/04/2022 22:22:26

            Hyundai will launch the 2022 Venue facelift on 16 June.

            Audi completes 15 years in India; introduces five-year warranty for its cars

            Audi completes 15 years in India; introduces five-year warranty for its cars

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/03/2022 17:15:07

            Audi will soon launch the new A8L in India.

            Kia India sells 18,718 vehicles in May 2022

            Kia India sells 18,718 vehicles in May 2022

            By Jay Shah06/02/2022 19:08:56

            Kia India sells 18,718 vehicles in May 2022

            Kia EV6 launched in India; prices start at Rs 59.95 lakh

            Kia EV6 launched in India; prices start at Rs 59.95 lakh

            By Jay Shah06/02/2022 12:58:16

            Kia EV6 launched in India; prices start at Rs 59.95 lakh

            Hyundai Venue facelift India launch on 16 June

            Hyundai Venue facelift India launch on 16 June

            By Jay Shah06/01/2022 11:43:47

            Hyundai Venue facelift India launch on 16 June

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser

            Toyota Urban Cruiser

            ₹ 9.02 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.54 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Virtus

            Volkswagen Virtus

            ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022

            Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022

            ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Land Rover New Range Rover

            Land Rover New Range Rover

            ₹ 2.30 - 4.50 Crore

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Mahindra eXUV300

            Mahindra eXUV300

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 59.95 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW i4

            BMW i4

            ₹ 69.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Land Rover Range Rover Sport

            Land Rover Range Rover Sport

            ₹ 1.64 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Jeep Meridian

            Jeep Meridian

            ₹ 29.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon EV Max

            Tata Nexon EV Max

            ₹ 17.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars