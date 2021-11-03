  • Type your location
      2021 MG Astor deliveries commenced; 500 units handed over on Dhanteras

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Wednesday 03 November 2021,14:35 PM IST

      British carmaker MG has begun delivering the all-new Astor to customers across the country. On the delivery commencement date, the brand delivered 500 units of the car. It also aims to hand over 5,000 units by the end of this year. Interestingly, according to Morris Garages, the first batch of the Astor was sold out within the first 20 minutes.

      MG’s brand-new offering is available in five variants, namely the Style, Super, Smart, Sharp and the newly introduced Sharp (O). The Sharp (O) comes equipped with Level 2 Autonomy driving that includes a host of driver assistance features.

      The Astor is technically a combustion engine version of the ZS EV. However, MG has redesigned the Astor to distinguish it from the electrified counterpart. So, it gets a reshaped grille, new LED headlamps, LED taillamps and reworked bumpers.

      On the inside, the cabin wears artificial leather, including the dashboard and is available in various colours. In addition, there is a seven-inch instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen and an AI-powered personal assistant.

      Right Rear Three Quarter

      MG offers the SUV in two petrol engine options - the 1.3-litre turbo petrol produces 138bhp/220Nm and comes mated with a six-speed automatic. Meanwhile the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit makes 108bhp/144Nm, and can be coupled with a five-speed manual or a CVT. Meanwhile, the Astor competes against the Mahindra XUV700, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun.

      MG Astor ₹ 9.78 Lakh Onwards
      MG | Astor | MG Astor

      All Popular Cars