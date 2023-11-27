Kia Seltos prices reduced in India; features revised

Kia India has rolled out an update for its recently facelifted SUV, the Seltos in India. The model now misses out on one-touch up/down functions for all power windows in all the variants except for the X-Line trim. With this, the carmaker has also revised the prices of the model.

The Kia Seltos is available at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in nine trim levels. Select variants of the model including HTX, HTX Plus, and GTX Plus S, across petrol and diesel variants have incurred a price cut of Rs. 2,000.

Mechanically the Kia Seltos can be had with three powertrain options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. As for the transmission options, the Seltos gets a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, CVT, seven-speed DCT, and an automatic torque convert unit.

