Jaguar Land Rover offers contactless purchase and service experience

Nikhil Puthran Thursday 21 May 2020, 12:54 PM

Jaguar Land Rover claims to be the first car manufacturer to introduce online purchase portals in 2016 with ‘findmeacar.in’ for Jaguar and ‘findmeasuv.in’ for Land Rover. Jaguar and Land Rover customers can book a service online at ‘jaguar.in’ or ‘landrover.in’. The online services are aimed at creating a safe and convenient experience for its customers.

Jaguar and Land Rover’s new and approved vehicles buying platforms, ‘findmeacar.in’ and ‘findmeasuv.in’ respectively, reportedly get enhanced features and navigation for ease of use. It claims to offer a unique comparison feature, online chat and click to call. The existing and potential customers get to make informed decisions. When a customer decides to purchase a new car, they can choose to opt for a ready delivery vehicle or order one according to their requirement for delivery at a later date. Customers can also offer their existing vehicle for trade-in and get an estimated value, provided it meets Jaguar Land Rover India’s criteria.

Jaguar and Land Rover customers can login to ‘jaguar.in’ and ‘landrover.in’ respectively, to book their vehicle for service. The setup allows customers to enter their vehicle details, select the type of service, a suitable date and time and a retailer that is most convenient. From there onwards, the customer will receive an e-mail from the retailer confirming the appointment and should the customer choose, can avail a contactless vehicle pickup and drop facility. If so, and once the order of work is confirmed by the customer, he or she, from the comfort of their home will be updated about the work in progress via photos and videos on the Electronic Vehicle Health Checkup on their e-mail. On completion of work, an e-invoice will be shared with the customer and the customer can pay from a variety of online payment options and would receive the car in the same contactless manner.