Skoda India clocks 250 touchpoints milestone in India

Skoda India has announced that the brand has achieved the landmark of 250 touchpoints across the country. The recently inaugurated sales outlet at Gulbarga, Kolkata marked the momentous milestone. The Czech automaker further aims to expand its network to a total of 350 touchpoints by the end of 2024. Presently, the brand retails the Kushaq, Slavia, and Kodiaq in India.

Besides this, Skoda recently launched the Slavia Matte Edition at a starting price of Rs. 15.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The Slavia Matte boasts a Carbon Steel Matte exterior hue and is based on the top-spec Style variant. It can be had with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines and demands a premium of Rs. 40,000 more than the standard trims.

Speaking on the landmark, Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “Our 250th customer touchpoint is a landmark in terms of numbers and reach across the country. We will continue to expand our network and enhance the ownership experience for our customers. This is geared towards welcoming more customers into the Škoda family, providing them with the safest cars in the market.”

