Mercedes-Benz EVs now available with discounts of up to Rs. 5 lakh

Mercedes-Benz India is rolling out benefits of up to Rs. 5 lakh on its entire EV line-up throughout October. These benefits are only valid for the existing Mercedes-Benz owners. As of now, there is no specific end date for these offers. Additionally, the automaker is conducting the ‘Sustainability Fest’, which includes 50 per cent road tax coverage for buyers planning to buy the Mercedes EVs in states where road tax is applicable.

Currently, Mercedes-Benz India retails three electric vehicles in the country. This includes the EQS limousine, EQB, and the recently launched EQE SUV. The latter is available in India at a starting price of Rs. 1.39 crore (ex-showroom) and comes in a single, fully loaded variant. The SUV has a claimed range of 550km and can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 210kmph.

In other news, the automaker has announced that it will launch the updated GLE SUV and the AMG C 43 in India on 2 November, 2023.

Mercedes-Benz