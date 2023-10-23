    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Renault offers discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 in October 2023

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Monday 23 October 2023,14:51 PM IST

            Here is some good news for buyers planning to bring home a Renault car in October 2023. The automaker is offering discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 on its portfolio this month. Let us take a detailed look at it.

            The following are the offers on Renault cars for October 2023:

            ModelCash discountExchange bonus
            KigerRs. 25,000Rs. 20,000
            KwidRs. 20,000Rs. 20,000
            TriberRs. 20,000Rs. 20,000

            In addition to the discounts mentioned above, the automaker is also offering a special loyalty package, rural offers, customer referral benefits, and a corporate discount. The special loyalty package for existing customers includes a complimentary third-year warranty, three-year maintenance package, and three years of roadside assistance. There’s also an additional corporate discount of up to Rs. 12,000 on select profiles and a rural discount of Rs. 5,000 for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members.

            Renault Right Front Three Quarter

            Commenting on the occasion, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Renault India, said, “We are thrilled to announce our exclusive festive season offers on our three incredible models - Triber, Kiger, and the Kwid. At Renault India, we are dedicated to making this festive season even more special for our customers. These benefits are a token of our appreciation for their continued trust and support. We invite everyone to come and experience the joy of driving a Renault this festive season!”

            Renault

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            New features of Renault Kardian that will be introduced in Kiger facelift

            New features of Renault Kardian that will be introduced in Kiger facelift

            By Jay Shah10/27/2023 15:07:34

            Here are 3 new things that the new Renault Kardian gets.

            MG Hector and Hector Plus prices to be hiked from 1 November, 2023

            MG Hector and Hector Plus prices to be hiked from 1 November, 2023

            By Pawan Mudaliar10/27/2023 10:54:01

            MG Hector and MG Hector Plus prices to be hiked by up to Rs. 40,000

            BMW X4 M40i launched in India; Priced at Rs. 96.20 lakh

            BMW X4 M40i launched in India; Priced at Rs. 96.20 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat10/26/2023 13:23:05

            This is first ever X4 M40i for the Indian market

            Tata Altroz Racer spied; likely to be launched soon

            Tata Altroz Racer spied; likely to be launched soon

            By Pawan Mudaliar10/25/2023 14:09:24

            Showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023, the Tata Altroz Racer has now been spied testing on the Indian roads.

            Maruti Suzuki eVX Concept interior showcased

            Maruti Suzuki eVX Concept interior showcased

            By Desirazu Venkat10/25/2023 12:12:50

            At the current Japan Mobility Show, Suzuki has revealed the interior of the eVX Concept.

            New generation Maruti Swift makes global debut

            New generation Maruti Swift makes global debut

            By Jay Shah10/25/2023 09:43:52

            Suzuki has unveiled the new generation Swift at the Japan Mobility Show.

            CarTrade Foundation rolls out ‘DriveASmile’ initiative for India’s mobility workers

            CarTrade Foundation rolls out ‘DriveASmile’ initiative for India’s mobility workers

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/24/2023 16:06:22

            CarTrade Foundation launches new initiative for India's mobility workers.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.10 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier

            Tata Harrier

            ₹ 15.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.26 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

            ₹ 1.10 - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift

            Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift

            ₹ 95.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 1.50 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Kia Sonet Facelift

            Kia Sonet Facelift

            ₹ 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            BMW X4 M40i

            BMW X4 M40i

            ₹ 96.20 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Safari

            Tata Safari

            ₹ 16.19 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier

            Tata Harrier

            ₹ 15.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin DB12

            Aston Martin DB12

            ₹ 4.59 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW iX1

            BMW iX1

            ₹ 66.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars