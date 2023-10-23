Renault offers discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 in October 2023

Here is some good news for buyers planning to bring home a Renault car in October 2023. The automaker is offering discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 on its portfolio this month. Let us take a detailed look at it.

The following are the offers on Renault cars for October 2023:

Model Cash discount Exchange bonus Kiger Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 Kwid Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Triber Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000

In addition to the discounts mentioned above, the automaker is also offering a special loyalty package, rural offers, customer referral benefits, and a corporate discount. The special loyalty package for existing customers includes a complimentary third-year warranty, three-year maintenance package, and three years of roadside assistance. There’s also an additional corporate discount of up to Rs. 12,000 on select profiles and a rural discount of Rs. 5,000 for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members.

Commenting on the occasion, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Renault India, said, “We are thrilled to announce our exclusive festive season offers on our three incredible models - Triber, Kiger, and the Kwid. At Renault India, we are dedicated to making this festive season even more special for our customers. These benefits are a token of our appreciation for their continued trust and support. We invite everyone to come and experience the joy of driving a Renault this festive season!”

Renault