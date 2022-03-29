New-gen Toyota Innova Crysta test mule spotted in India

For the first time, the new-gen Toyota Innova Crysta has been spotted testing in India. Back in February, the new model was spied testing in Thailand. The Innova Crysta had last received an update late in 2020. The new model will debut with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates.

Although the new Toyota Innova Crysta test mule was heavily camouflaged, the new model does reveal some of the new design elements in the form of a revised C-pillar, redesigned alloy wheels, new headlights, and revised taillights. Additionally, the vehicle will also get a new tailgate and a redesigned bumper design for freshness.

Mechanically, the vehicle is expected to continue being powered by the existing 2.7-litre petrol engine and 2.4-litre diesel engine in both five-speed manual and six-speed automatic option. More details in this regard will be known in the days to come.

Photo Source - MB

Toyota Innova Crysta ₹ 17.30 Lakh Onwards

