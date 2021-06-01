Renault Triber awarded four-star rating in GNCAP crash test

India-manufactured Renault Triber has undergone the stringent Global NCAP crash test and emerged with an impressive four-star safety rating. The MPV scored 11.62 points and 27 points in the adult and child occupant protection, respectively.

The model tested was equipped with driver and front-passenger airbag, ABS, front seatbelt pre-tensioners, and seatbelt reminder. The vehicle missed out on ISOFIX anchorage points that is often commonly offered as a safety feature on a variety of cars in the segment.

With respect to the adult occupant protection at the front, the test vehicle with 11.62 points out of 17 points offered good protection to the driver and front passenger’s head and neck. The driver’s chest and knees showed marginal protection while the passenger chest and knee recorded adequate and good protection. The overall structure was rated as unstable as it was not capable of bearing further loads while the footwell area was rated as stable.

The Triber MPV recorded 27 points out of a total of 44 for protection of child occupants. The rear seat of the vehicle was installed with a child seat for a three-year-old and an 18-month-old Child Restraint System (CRS) was installed with the adult seatbelt. The former had low head protection as it was exposed during the conducted test while the latter got full protection.

Commenting on this achievement Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “Safety is of paramount importance for Renault and our products meet and exceed the requisite safety standards set by Indian Regulatory Authorities. An outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in India and France, Renault TRIBER has already established itself as a successful product and has seen tremendous acceptance amongst a wide set of car buyers. This is a proud moment for Renault in India, as TRIBER was conceived, developed and produced in India, for Indian customers first, before we took it to the world. The four-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP for TRIBER reiterates our commitment towards safety.”

Renault Triber ₹ 5.30 Lakh Onwards

Renault | Triber | Renault Triber