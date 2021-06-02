Please Tell Us Your City

      2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Wednesday 02 June 2021,15:20 PM IST

      Skoda India has finally confirmed the launch of the updated Octavia in the country in the coming week on 10 June, 2021. The luxury sedan was due to be launched in India in April but was postponed owing to the restrictions imposed on several parts of the country due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. 

      The Czech carmaker updated the Superb earlier this year and the refreshed Octavia is likely to borrow the styling bits from the elder sibling. The Octavia will get a long sloping bonnet with the sleek signature butterfly grille and chrome borders, along with LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights. The Octavia is bigger and wider than the previous model and is underpinned by the re-engineered MQB platform. The 17-inch alloy wheels will get a new multi-spoke design while the split LED tail lamps are now sharper and taper towards the boot with the new ‘Skoda’ badging at the centre. 

      Right Rear Three Quarter

      The light-themed cabin is expected to pack in features like a floating touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity functions. It will also be equipped with a digital instrument cluster and a two-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel. Other highlights are to include ambient lighting, leather upholstery, driver armrest, two-zone climate control, and USB Type-C charging ports amongst others.

      The new Octavia will be propelled by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DSG unit. There will be no diesel powertrain on offer. On its launch, the refreshed sedan will rival the Hyundai Elantra in the luxury sedan category. 

