Hyundai constitutes relief task force to aid Cyclone Yaas affected customers

Hyundai Motor India has put together a ‘Relief Task Force’ to support its patrons that have been affected by the Cyclone Yaas in Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

The carmaker is offering free of cost emergency roadside assistance for all Hyundai vehicles impaired by the natural disaster. Alongside this service, the company has also announced a 50 per cent discount on the depreciation amount on all insurance claims made for the cyclone-hit vehicles.

Hyundai has a wide service network of over 1,300 workshops. The brand also provides a 360-degree digital and contact-less service facility along with online service booking, vehicle status update, and pick-up and drop service from home or office.

Last month, the carmaker had also announced an extension of warranty, free services, and extended warranty by two months for all the customers due to Covid-19 infused lockdown in several parts of the country.

Commenting on the initiative, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), said, “Taking inspiration from our global vision – ‘Progress for Humanity’, we are committed to make efforts for the betterment of societies and communities. Further, as a responsible and caring brand, we take responsibility towards our customers’ vehicle ownership journey by aiming to provide the best of service assistance at all times. Cyclone Yaas has once again tested the resilience of fellow Indian citizens. Our relief teams will make efforts to ensure uninterrupted mobility for customers affected by this cyclone in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand thereby offering them ‘Peace of Mind’ during this difficult period.”

