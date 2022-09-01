  • location
            Renault launches limited-edition Kiger, Triber, and Kwid in India

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Thursday 01 September 2022,17:39 PM IST

            Renault has launched the limited-edition models of Kiger, Kwid, and Triber in India this festive season. All three models carry the same prices as their corresponding standard (RXZ and Climber) variants. That said, the carmaker will commence bookings for the limited-run cars on 2 September, 2022.

            The Kiger

            The limited-edition Kiger is based on the RXZ variants. It features a white body paint with a Mystery Black colour scheme for the roof and outside rear-view mirrors. Additionally, the SUV gets red inserts for the radiator grille, fog lights, and brake calipers. Having said that, this limited-edition Kiger is exclusively available with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 99bhp and 152Nm of torque. The Kiger rivals the likes of Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Punch, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

            The Triber

            Based on the RXZ variant, the limited-run Triber features a white exterior colour with a contrasting black roof and outside rear-view mirrors. Further, the Triber comes with Piano Black wheel covers and door handles. Whereas the grille and daytime running lights housings get red accents. The Triber competes with Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and Tata Punch.

            The Kwid

            Like the Kiger and Triber, the Kwid carries the same paint scheme and red inserts on the grille, fog lights, and roof rails. Additionally, it features Piano Black wheel covers, red highlights on the front and rear skid plates, and the Climber lettering in red on the C pillar. The Renault Kwid competes against the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

            Renault Kiger
            Renault Kiger ₹ 5.99 Lakh Onwards
            All Renault CarsUpcoming Renault Cars
            Renault | Renault KWID | KWID | Triber | Renault Triber | Renault Kiger | Kiger

