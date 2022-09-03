  • location
            New Toyota Innova Crysta Petrol Limited Edition coming soon; features revealed

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Friday 02 September 2022,10:35 AM IST

            Last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) temporarily stopped accepting bookings of the petrol-powered Innova Crysta in the country. Earlier this week, the carmaker officially confirmed the development, citing overwhelming demand for the oil-burner variants of the MPV.

            Now, Toyota is set to introduce a limited edition version of the petrol-powered Innova Crysta. Ahead of its price announcement that is expected to take place soon, the Bidadi-based automobile brand has revealed the features of the 2022 Innova Crysta Limited Edition.

            Toyota Innova Crysta Head-Up Display (HUD)

            Over and above the features on the standard version, the Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition will come equipped with features such as a wireless charger, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and a Heads-Up Display (HUD).

            Under the hood, the Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition will be powered by a 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 164bhp and 245Nm of torque. This engine could be paired with a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. More details are expected to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

