New Toyota Innova Crysta Petrol Limited Edition coming soon; features revealed

Last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) temporarily stopped accepting bookings of the petrol-powered Innova Crysta in the country. Earlier this week, the carmaker officially confirmed the development, citing overwhelming demand for the oil-burner variants of the MPV.

Now, Toyota is set to introduce a limited edition version of the petrol-powered Innova Crysta. Ahead of its price announcement that is expected to take place soon, the Bidadi-based automobile brand has revealed the features of the 2022 Innova Crysta Limited Edition.

Over and above the features on the standard version, the Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition will come equipped with features such as a wireless charger, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and a Heads-Up Display (HUD).

Under the hood, the Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition will be powered by a 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 164bhp and 245Nm of torque. This engine could be paired with a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. More details are expected to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

