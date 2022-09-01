  • location
            2022 Kia Sonet X-Line launched in India; prices start at Rs 13.39 lakh

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Thursday 01 September 2022,11:43 AM IST

            After introducing the Seltos X-Line, the South Korean carmaker Kia has launched the 2022 Sonet X-Line in India with prices starting at Rs 13.39 lakh (ex-showroom). This new range-topping variant gets subtle cosmetic updates over the standard Sonet and is available across two powertrain options.

            First, the Sonet X-Line features the new Matte Graphite paint and new 16-inch alloy wheels. In addition, along with the X-Line logo, Kia offers a gloss black grille, fog lamp inserts in dark chrome, silver brake calipers, Matte Graphite roof-mounted antenna, Piano Black theme for outside rear-view mirrors, air intakes on the bumper, and rear skid plate, and so on.

            Kia Sonet Wheel

            Inside, the most significant changes for the new Sonet X-Line come in the form of fresh artificial leather upholstery with orange stitching, a Splendid Sage dual-tone interior, and a flat-bottomed steering wheel wrapped in leatherette and orange decorative stitching. Besides this, it also comes with a black headliner.

            The Kia Sonet X-Line is powered by two powertrains: a 1.0-litre, inline-three, turbo-petrol engine producing 118bhp and 172Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre, inline-four diesel unit that makes 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. The former is mated to a seven-speed DCT automatic, while the latter is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

            Kia Sonet Front Row Seats

            On the occasion, Myung-Sik Sohn, CSO, Kia India, said, “We, at Kia India, are constantly in pursuit of living up to the requirement of modern-age customers through exciting products. With the Sonet X-Line, we have showcased our designing prowess and offered a stylish, differentiated-looking compact SUV that truly complements the exciting exteriors and energetic interiors.”

            He added, “With a contribution of over 32 per cent to KIN’s total sales, the Sonet has cemented itself as a segment disruptor and sculpted a niche for itself. We are certain that the Sonet X-Line will elevate the brand’s profile among upwardly mobile, young, and savvy consumers who are seeking a premium and exclusive SUV this festive season.”

            Variant-specific (ex-showroom) prices of the 2022 Kia Sonet X-Line are as mentioned below:

            Sonet X-Line 1.0 Petrol — Rs 13.39 lakh

            Sonet X-Line 1.5 Diesel — Rs 13.99 lakh

            Kia Sonet
            Kia Sonet ₹ 7.49 Lakh Onwards
            Kia | Kia Sonet | Sonet

