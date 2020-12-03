Renault India introduces specific benefits for specially-abled citizens

Jay Shah Thursday 03 December 2020, 19:31 PM

Renault India has announced an exclusive scheme for differently-abled and specially-abled members of the society. Under this scheme, the car maker will be offering a concessional GST rate of 18 per cent and corporate discount on all its sub four-metre petrol vehicles. These benefits can be coupled with the ongoing offers of December to maximise the advantages to the potential buyers.

Speaking about the initiative, Sudhir Malhotra, Head - Sales & Network, Renault India, said, “The specially-abled members of our society are important contributors and also valued customers for the fortitude that they exhibit in their daily lives. We at Renault India have taken the onus of commemorating their attitude and positivity, by offering them our products with the GST waiver as well as additional special segment discounts, in order to make our cars even more accessible. The Government of India has taken the responsibility of bettering the lives of the specially- abled in India and Renault India shares the same passion of helping transform their lives through this initiative.”

With the newly launched plan in association with the Government of India, the maximum discount on the Renault Duster is capped at Rs 30,000. Similarly, the highest advantage which can be availed on the Kwid and Triber is limited to Rs 9,000. The offers can be availed at all Renault dealerships across the country. Prospective buyers are required to carry necessary documents for successful processing of the availed schemes.