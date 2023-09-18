Nissan Magnite Kuro edition announced

Special edition for India

A special edition Nissan Magnite Kuro edition has been announced for the upcoming festival season. Following in the footsteps of its French siblings, the Magnite Kuro is expected to come with an all-black paint scheme on the outside as well as an all-black interior trim.

Added feature list

In terms of features, the Magnite Kuro will get a 360-degree camera, a centre console armrest, themed floor mats and a wireless charger. We also expect it to get the dashcam-enabled IRVM and ambient lighting from Kiger Urban Night as part of the package.

Kuro variants, specifications and launch timeline

This Nissan Magnite Kuro will be offered in the XV MT, XV MT Turbo and Turbo XV CVT trims. The standard petrol engine is a 10-litre NA petrol producing 71bhp/96Nm while the turbo petrol is also a 1.0-litre unit producing 99bhp/160Nm. Both engines get a five-speed manual as standard while the turbo petrol is also offered with a CVT. Nissan, will next month also reveal an automated manual transmission for the 1.0-litre NA petrol and it will be called the EZ Shift. Bookings have been open since September 14 and we expect a price announcement in early October.

Nissan Magnite ₹ 6.00 Lakh Onwards

