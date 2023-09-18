Limited Edition Audi Q5 launched at Rs. 69.72 lakh

Audi India has launched a special edition of the Q5 SUV in the country at a price tag of Rs. 69.72 lakh (ex-showroom). This new variant is based on the Technology trim and will be sold in limited numbers.

In terms of changes, the Q5 Limited Edition gets a black styling package with a blacked-out single-frame grille, Audi rings, and roof rails. Moreover, the special edition of the Q5 is finished in Mythos Black exterior hue with Okapi Brown interior theme.

As for the features, the Limited Edition Q5 comes loaded with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone automatic climate control, digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, park assist, powered front seats, and a wireless charger.

Mechanically, the Q5 comes equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol engine tuned to produce 261bhp and 370Nm of peak torque while being paired with a seven-speed DCT unit. With this state of tune, the Q5 can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 6.1 seconds.

Speaking on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The Audi Q5 has been one of our best-selling SUVs and we are delighted to announce the launch of a limited edition technology variant, a curvet to a more personalised offering. Ahead of the upcoming festive season, we are giving customers an opportunity to enjoy exclusivity with limited units on offer.”

Audi Q5 ₹ 61.51 Lakh Onwards

Audi | Q5 | Audi Q5