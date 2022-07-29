Nissan India crosses 10 lakh exports milestone

Nissan India has flagged off the one-millionth export vehicle, a Magnite, at Kamarajar port in Chennai. The Renault-Nissan Automotive India Ltd. plant in Chennai exports to 108 countries, since the commencement of exports in September 2010.

The Nissan Magnite has also brought in a fresh ray of hope for the brand in India. Interestingly, the Magnite compact SUV was also awarded a four-star safety rating for adult protection by the Global NCAP. Nissan India exports to various regions including Middle Eastern countries; Europe, Latin America, New Zealand, Australia, South-East Asia, SAARC countries, Sub Sahara, and Africa. In recent years, Nissan India has transitioned its primary export market from Europe to the Middle East countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

Commenting on the occasion, Frank Torres, President, Nissan India said, “We are proud to celebrate our one millionth Nissan vehicle exported from India to the world. Nissan India is a key hub for the exports of completely built-up cars and for parts supply. A good recent example is the export of our most awarded bestselling Magnite into Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. This is proof of the competitiveness of our operations, including the Port facilities. We would like to congratulate all our teams involved for this great achievement and extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Port officials and Union and Tamil Nadu Government for their continued support.”

