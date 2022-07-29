  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Nissan India crosses 10 lakh exports milestone

            Nikhil Puthran

            Nikhil Puthran

            Friday 29 July 2022,23:36 PM IST

            Nissan India has flagged off the one-millionth export vehicle, a Magnite, at Kamarajar port in Chennai. The Renault-Nissan Automotive India Ltd. plant in Chennai exports to 108 countries, since the commencement of exports in September 2010.

            The Nissan Magnite has also brought in a fresh ray of hope for the brand in India. Interestingly, the Magnite compact SUV was also awarded a four-star safety rating for adult protection by the Global NCAP. Nissan India exports to various regions including Middle Eastern countries; Europe, Latin America, New Zealand, Australia, South-East Asia, SAARC countries, Sub Sahara, and Africa. In recent years, Nissan India has transitioned its primary export market from Europe to the Middle East countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

            Commenting on the occasion, Frank Torres, President, Nissan India said, “We are proud to celebrate our one millionth Nissan vehicle exported from India to the world. Nissan India is a key hub for the exports of completely built-up cars and for parts supply. A good recent example is the export of our most awarded bestselling Magnite into Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. This is proof of the competitiveness of our operations, including the Port facilities. We would like to congratulate all our teams involved for this great achievement and extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Port officials and Union and Tamil Nadu Government for their continued support.”

            Nissan Magnite
            Nissan Magnite ₹ 5.97 Lakh Onwards
            All Nissan CarsUpcoming Nissan Cars
            Nissan | Nissan Magnite | Magnite

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Nissan India crosses 10 lakh exports milestone

            Nissan India crosses 10 lakh exports milestone

            By Nikhil Puthran07/29/2022 23:36:25

            Nissan India has flagged off the one-millionth export vehicle, a Magnite compact SUV

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG likely to be introduced at Rs 8.45 lakh

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG likely to be introduced at Rs 8.45 lakh

            By Nikhil Puthran07/28/2022 23:39:40

            The new Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG variant is likely to be priced at Rs 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

            Mahindra makes features revision to XUV700 variants

            Mahindra makes features revision to XUV700 variants

            By Gajanan Kashikar07/27/2022 17:48:09

            The Mahindra XUV700 recently surpassed the milestone of 1.5 lakh bookings within a year of its launch.

            New Citroen C3 deliveries commence in India

            New Citroen C3 deliveries commence in India

            By Nikhil Puthran07/27/2022 15:19:29

            Citroen has commenced deliveries of the newly launched model.

            New MG Hector teased ahead of debut; to get a 14-inch portrait infotainment system

            New MG Hector teased ahead of debut; to get a 14-inch portrait infotainment system

            By Nikhil Puthran07/26/2022 16:21:34

            The updated model is expected to get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades

            All-new Volvo XC40 Recharge launched in India at Rs 55.90 lakh

            All-new Volvo XC40 Recharge launched in India at Rs 55.90 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar07/26/2022 13:22:26

            The XC40 Recharge is assembled at Volvo's Hoskote facility in Karnataka.

            Tata Motors partners with EC Wheels India Pvt Ltd; to deploy 1,000 XPRES-T EVs

            Tata Motors partners with EC Wheels India Pvt Ltd; to deploy 1,000 XPRES-T EVs

            By Nikhil Puthran07/25/2022 23:58:20

            Tata Motors to deploy 1,000 XPRES-T electric sedans for cab transportation

            Featured Cars

            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 5.71 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai New Tucson

            Hyundai New Tucson

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            ₹ 2.00 - 2.05 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            ₹ 10.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Mahindra eXUV400

            Mahindra eXUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Land Rover Discovery Sport

            Land Rover Discovery Sport

            ₹ 71.39 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            ₹ 55.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 5.71 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

            Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

            ₹ 4.25 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon EV Prime

            Tata Nexon EV Prime

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars