Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG likely to be introduced at Rs 8.45 lakh

Hyundai has been working on introducing a new top-spec CNG option for its popular hatchback, the Grand i10 Nios. This time around, we have learned that a new Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG variant is likely to be priced at Rs 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is yet to make an official announcement in this regard.

Mechanically, the soon-to-be-introduced Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine which generates 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission unit.

Visually, the vehicle will retain the styling elements from the regular variant. In terms of features, the Asta CNG variant is likely to offer a cooled glove box, wireless charging, projector headlamps, premium upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and 15-inch alloy wheels. More details on the feature list will be known post its official launch.

