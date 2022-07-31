New Mahindra Scorpio-N receives one lakh bookings

Indian carmaker Mahindra opened its order books for the all-new Scorpio-N for Rs 21,000 today at 11 am. As claimed, it has received more than one lakh bookings for the SUV within 30 minutes, while it received the first 25,000 bookings in just one minute of the commencement of the booking.

The introductory prices will be applicable only to the first 25,000 bookings. Besides this, the customers who have reserved the Scorpio-N can modify their booking by changing the variant and paint option until 15 August. They will still be able to benefit from the introductory price for their model. Meanwhile, Mahindra will commence the deliveries of the Scorpio-N on 26 September. That said, it aims to deliver 20,000 units by the end of 2022.

The Scorpio-N is available in five variants, including Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L, across petrol and diesel powertrain options. It also gets Mahindra’s new 4Xplor four-wheel-drive system with diesel manual and automatic versions. Further, the SUV comes with a choice of six- and seven-seat layout options.

