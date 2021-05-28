Nissan India contributes over Rs 6.5 crore towards COVID-19 relief

As a part of its social welfare initiatives, Nissan India has contributed over Rs 6.5 crore towards COVID-19 relief. This includes Rs 2.2 crore to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Relief Fund, Rs 25 lakh to Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund and over Rs 4.3 crore for COVID-19 relief equipment, masks, PPE kits, etc.

At the start of the second wave, the company claims to have distributed N-95 masks, PPE kits, oxygen concentrators, portable ECG machines, X-ray machines, pulse oximeters, and nasal oxygen machines in Delhi NCR and Chennai. Additionally, in partnership with the World Community Service Centre, RNAIPL distributed cooked food packets to migrant workers and the needy to solve the rising hunger crisis during the lockdown period.

Commenting on the initiative, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said “Safety and well-being of the society, customers, partners and employees is paramount. Towards this, multiple initiatives are being taken with the Government authorities and NGOs towards ensuring the same.”

Speaking about the initiatives, Biju Balendran, Managing Director, RNAIPL, said “Health and safety of our societies, partners and employees is our topmost priority. We continue to take all the necessary steps to safeguard their well-being by closely and strictly monitoring the adherence to all local government guidelines on health and safety parameters. In addition to this, are committed to meeting their needs through constant CSR outreach in our local communities, with more initiatives to come.”

