      India-bound Tata HBX crossover spied

      Nikhil Puthran

      Friday 28 May 2021,18:43 PM IST

      Tata’s upcoming sub-four metre SUV, the HBX has been spied partially camouflaged ahead of its anticipated debut later this year. The compact SUV is based on the ALFA platform, which also underpins the company’s premium hatchback, the Altroz. At the time of launch, the vehicle is likely to be rechristened as the Timero. 

      In terms of design, the upcoming HBX sub-four metre SUV is based on Tata’s Impact 2.0 design language with slim LED DRLS on either side of the grille, while the headlamps are positioned on the lower section of the bumper. Prima facie, it appears to be a compact version of the older sibling, the Harrier. The vehicle rides on dual-tone alloy wheels. 

      As for features, the Tata HBX will get a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital-analogue instrument cluster, cruise control, flat-bottom steering wheel with controls, and engine Start/Stop. As for safety, the vehicle will offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, and more. 

      Mechanically, the compact SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine to generate 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option.

      Image Source: M

      Tata | Tata HBX | HBX

      All Popular News