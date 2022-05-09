New-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class to be launched in India tomorrow

German luxury automobile brand Mercedes-Benz is all set to announce the prices of the fifth-generation C-Class in India tomorrow. The model was unveiled in the country earlier this month, and bookings are currently underway.

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be offered in three variants including C200, C220d, and C300d. Colour options on the model will include Selenite Grey, Mojave Silver, High-tech Silver, Manufaktur Opalite White, Cavansite Blue, and Obsidian Black.

Under the hood, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine in the C200 guise, producing 201bhp and 300Nm of torque. Also on offer is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine in the C220d and C300d guise, producing 197bhp and 440Nm of torque in the former, and 261bhp and 550Nm of torque in the latter. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard across the range. All variants feature a 48V mild-hybrid system that produces 20bhp and 200Nm.

On the outside, the upcoming Mercedes-Benz C-Class features sleeker LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a set of new split LED tail lights, and new 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the new-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class will come equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument cluster, the latest MBUX 7 connectivity, a flat-bottom steering wheel with Nappa leather, and biometric authentication via fingerprint and voice.

Mercedes-Benz New C-Class ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Mercedes-Benz | New C-Class | Mercedes-Benz New C-Class