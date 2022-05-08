Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo variant to be launched in India tomorrow

Skoda Auto India is all set to introduce the Monte Carlo variant of the Kushaq SUV in the country tomorrow. The new variant has already begun arriving at local dealerships ahead of its price announcement.

Compared to the standard Kushaq, the Monte Carlo variant of Skoda’s mid-size SUV will get cosmetic updates in the form of Monte Carlo badging on the front fenders, new alloy wheels, and blacked-out elements such as the roof, ORVMs, front grille, roof rails, as well as the Skoda and Kushaq lettering.

The interiors of the new Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo variant will come equipped with a dual-tone black and red interior theme, gloss red inserts on various panels, and a fully-digital instrument cluster.

We expect the 2022 Skoda Kushaq to be offered only with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI petrol engine producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to include the six-speed manual unit and the seven-speed DSG automatic unit.

Skoda Kushaq ₹ 11.28 Lakh Onwards

Skoda | Kushaq | Skoda Kushaq