            2022 Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition launched in India at Rs 15.99 lakh

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Monday 09 May 2022,14:47 PM IST

            Czech automaker Skoda has launched the range-topping Kushaq Monte Carlo edition in India at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This new Kushaq variant is available in a choice of two paint options – Tornado Red and Candy White.

            The Kushaq Monte Carlo is distinguishable from the standard Kushaq through its gloss and matte black exterior parts. For instance, the radiator grille, lower front air inlets, side-view mirrors, roof rails, roof, and boot trim get a black paint job. Additionally, it gets the Monte Carlo badges on the front fenders and Skoda and Kushaq lettering in gloss black. With this, Skoda offers the new 17-inch alloys too.

            This Monte Carlo variant of the Kushaq comes with a dual-tone interior – flashy Ruby Red with black. Similarly, the front armrest and door armrest get red contrast stitching too. However, the biggest change comes in the form of an eight-inch driver display, red ambient lighting, and metal pedals. Other features include a ten-inch infotainment touchscreen with red app icons, an eight-speaker sound system, an electric sunroof, front cooled seats, and so on.

            The Kushaq Monte Carlo edition is powered by two powertrains. To begin with, the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine making 148bhp and 250Nm comes mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox, whereas the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged, petrol motor producing 114bhp and 178Nm comes paired with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

            Variant specific prices (ex-showroom) of the Kushaq Monte Carlo are as mentioned below
            Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.0-litre TSI MTRs 15.99 lakh
            Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.0-litre TSI ATRs 17.69 lakh
            Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5-litre TSI MTRs 17.89 lakh
            Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5-litre TSI ATRs 19.49 lakh
            All Popular Cars