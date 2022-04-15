New-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class to be launched in India on 10 May

German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for the launch of its next-generation C-Class in India on 10 May, 2022. The carmaker has officially announced that it will bring three variants of the baby S-Class to India – C200, C220d, and top-of-the-line C300d. It has also opened its order books exclusively for the existing owners, whereas other customers would be able to reserve their C-Class from 1 May, 2022.

The German sedan has entered its fifth generation, resulting in larger dimensions, longer wheelbase, additional features, and a range of mild-hybrid powertrains. It will come with full-LED headlamps, multiple airbags, multi-zone temperature control, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and more. Also, the C-Class gets the S-Class style interior with a split display setup.

Given that Mercedes will offer the C-Class in three trims, the sedan is very likely to feature three distinctive powertrains. Upon launch, the sedan will take on the likes of BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Volvo S60, and the Jaguar XE.

Mercedes-Benz New C-Class ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh Estimated Price

