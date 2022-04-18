  • location
      2022 BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition launched in India at Rs 71.90 lakh

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Monday 18 April 2022,14:38 PM IST

      German carmaker BMW has launched the X4 Silver Shadow Edition in India with prices starting at Rs 71.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This coupe SUV is available in three paint options – Carbon Black metallic, Phytonic Blue metallic, and Alpine White non-metallic, across two trims. Customers can reserve their X4 Silver Shadow Edition via BMW India’s online shop. That said, the carmaker introduced the limited-edition X4 Black Shadow version last month.

      BMW X4 Front View

      This India-spec special edition X4 gets cosmetic updates similar to the Black Shadow Edition X4. It features a chrome-finished kidney grille and exhaust tips in chrome gloss. Further, BMW has bestowed it with glossy black elements, such as roof rails, window frames, B and C pillars, and side-view mirrors. In addition, it also gets 20-inch M alloy wheels.

      BMW X4 Left Rear Three Quarter

      Inside, the X4 comes with leather Vernasca upholstery in MAMU Mocha with decorative stitching. Additionally, the carmaker offers a 12.3-inch digital driver display, 12.3-inch central information touchscreen, three-zone temperature control, a head-up display, Harman Kardon sound system, and more.

      BMW X4 Left Front Three Quarter

      The Silver Edition X4 comes in two powertrains. The xDrive30i M Sport gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, whereas the xDrive30d M Sport comes with a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel unit. Both are coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Besides this, BMW offers adaptive suspension, performance control, and the xDrive all-wheel-drive as standard.

      Variant specific prices of the new BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition:

      X4 xDrive30i M Sport - Rs 71.90 lakh

      X4 xDrive30d M Sport - Rs 73.90 lakh

      All Popular Cars