2022 BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition launched in India at Rs 71.90 lakh

German carmaker BMW has launched the X4 Silver Shadow Edition in India with prices starting at Rs 71.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This coupe SUV is available in three paint options – Carbon Black metallic, Phytonic Blue metallic, and Alpine White non-metallic, across two trims. Customers can reserve their X4 Silver Shadow Edition via BMW India’s online shop. That said, the carmaker introduced the limited-edition X4 Black Shadow version last month.

This India-spec special edition X4 gets cosmetic updates similar to the Black Shadow Edition X4. It features a chrome-finished kidney grille and exhaust tips in chrome gloss. Further, BMW has bestowed it with glossy black elements, such as roof rails, window frames, B and C pillars, and side-view mirrors. In addition, it also gets 20-inch M alloy wheels.

Inside, the X4 comes with leather Vernasca upholstery in MAMU Mocha with decorative stitching. Additionally, the carmaker offers a 12.3-inch digital driver display, 12.3-inch central information touchscreen, three-zone temperature control, a head-up display, Harman Kardon sound system, and more.

The Silver Edition X4 comes in two powertrains. The xDrive30i M Sport gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, whereas the xDrive30d M Sport comes with a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel unit. Both are coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Besides this, BMW offers adaptive suspension, performance control, and the xDrive all-wheel-drive as standard.

Variant specific prices of the new BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition:

X4 xDrive30i M Sport - Rs 71.90 lakh

X4 xDrive30d M Sport - Rs 73.90 lakh

