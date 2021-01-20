New Volvo S60 launched in India at Rs 45.9 lakh

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 20 January 2021, 18:42 PM

Volvo has introduced the 2021 S60 in India at an introductory price of Rs 45.9 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Bookings for the new S60 has commenced against a token amount of Rs 1 lakh and the deliveries will commence from March 2021 onwards. The premium sedan is available in five colour options – crystal white pearl, onyx black, maple brown, denim blue, and fusion red.

The new Volvo S60 is based on Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform and has scored a full five-star rating in the Euro NCAP safety test. Mechanically, the Volvo S60 is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox to produce 160bhp and 300Nm of peak torque.

2021 Volvo S60

Visually, the 2021 Volvo features sleek and sharp character lines, which are complemented by a chequered grille with a prominent Volvo badge. The fascia is further accentuated with a redesigned bumper and sleek headlamps with the signature Thor hammer LED DRLs. The sides get the familiar sharp design with 19-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the S60 features the C-shaped LED tail lamps that partially run across the boot. Moreover, the S60 gets a prominent Volvo lettering on the boot and a large exhaust with a chrome tip on either side.

As for the interior, the vehicle will get premium leather upholstery and a nine-inch vertically mounted Sensus touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. At the time of launch, the 2021 Volvo S60 will get advanced safety equipment such as - optional Pilot Assist system, Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation, and other steering assistance systems. Moreover, the vehicle offers an optional Cross Traffic Alert with autobrake to further enhance the safety for people inside and outside the car.