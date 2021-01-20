Tata Motors gets 98 patents sanctioned in 2020

Jay Shah Wednesday 20 January 2021, 21:14 PM

Tata Motors announced that the company filed 80 new patents in the calendar year of 2020 and received a total of 98 approved patents in the same year.

These affirmed patents relate to the company’s megatrend of CESS (connected, electrified, sustainable, and safe) automobiles. The company aims to improve and elevate automotive electronics, noise vibration and harshness, conventional and advanced powertrain systems, and crash safety under various categories of Industrial Designs, Copyrights, and Notarisations with the application of these new patents.

Speaking about Tata Motors’ commitment and focus on R&D, Rajendra Petkar, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors, said “At Tata Motors, we have a rich history of introducing innovations that develop to become industry benchmarks. We encourage our talented team to think afresh and challenge the status quo in our consistent pursuit of excellence. A carefully curated solution-oriented approach enables us to collectively ideate, innovate and collaborate to evolve new technologies, products and processes to delight customers. Consistently developing intellectual capabilities and properties at an institutional level is key for the advancing India’s auto industry’s role in building ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. At Tata Motors, our objective is to create best in class ‘Make in India’ products that offer global standards design, safety, comfort, and driveability.”

On the passenger vehicle market front, Tata recently unveiled the Altroz iTurbo variant and plans to announce the price of the model in the coming days. Also in the pipeline is the three-row SUV Safari slated to break cover by the end of this month.