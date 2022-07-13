  • location
            New Tata Nexon XM Plus (S) variants introduced in India at Rs 9.75 lakh

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Wednesday 13 July 2022,16:53 PM IST

            Tata, the Indian automaker, has launched four new XM Plus(S) variants in its Nexon SUV line-up with prices starting at Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom). These new trim levels are available across petrol and diesel powertrains with an option to choose between manual or automatic gearboxes.

            The four new variants, including XM Plus(S) petrol manual, XMA Plus(S) petrol automatic, XM Plus(S) diesel manual, and XMA Plus diesel automatic, are positioned between the XM(S) and XZ Plus variants. Besides this, Tata offers the XM Plus trim levels in four exterior colours, such as Foliage Green, Flame Red, Calgary White, and Daytona Grey. It also gets a few additional features over the XM(S) variants, including a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

            In other news, Tata recently launched the Nexon EV with the Prime suffix. In fact, the updated Tata Nexon EV Prime also gets new features, namely multi-mode regenerative braking, TPMS, cruise control, and smartwatch compatibility. It is also worth noting that Tata will be rolling out a software update containing the said features for the existing Nexon EV owners.

            Meanwhile, the Nexon is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 118bhp and 170Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel motor that makes 108bhp and 260Nm of torque. Both engines come mated to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.

            Prices (ex-showroom) of the new Tata Nexon variants are as below:

            XM+(S) petrol manual – Rs 9.75 lakh 

            XMA+(S) petrol automatic – Rs 10.40 lakh 

            XM+(S) diesel manual – Rs 11.05 lakh 

            XMA+(S) diesel automatic – Rs 11.70 lakh

