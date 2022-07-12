  • location
            2022 Audi A8L introduced in India at a starting price of Rs 1.29 crore

            Nikhil Puthran

            Tuesday 12 July 2022,23:05 PM IST

            Post much wait, German automaker Audi has launched the 2022 A8L in India at a starting price of Rs 1.29 crore (ex-showroom, India). Bookings for the new model had commenced in May 2022 against a token amount of 10 lakh. The premium sedan is available in two variant options – Celebration Edition and Technology. The A8L is offered in eight exterior and four interior colour options. Moreover, the Audi exclusive customisation option includes 55 exterior colours, eight interior colour, and seven wooden inlays. 

            The fascia is highlighted by digital matrix LED headlights which are complemented by a new single-frame grille with integrated chrome angles. Further, the updated model now gets several new features such as 19-inch five-spoke turbine design graphite grey alloy wheels, Audi Digital Matrix LED headlights, OLED rear combination lamps with specific tail light signatures, predictive active air suspension system, and a rear three-seater relaxation package with recliner and foot massage for side passenger. 

            The A8L Celebration Edition is available in a five-seat configuration, while the A8L Technology is available in both four and five-seat configurations. Mechanically, the newly launched Audi A8L is powered by a 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology which generates 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Quattro all-wheel drive with adaptive air suspension is standard. 

            The ex-showroom prices for the A8L variants are as follows –

            Celebration Edition – Rs 1.29 crore 

            Technology – Rs 1.57 crore 

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            The A8L is available in two variant options – Celebration Edition and Technology

