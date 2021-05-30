New NHAI guidelines – No need to pay toll tax if waiting time exceeds 10 seconds and you are 100m away

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a fresh set of guidelines that will ease travellers who have been fretting over long queues at toll plazas. The vehicles are not required to pay the toll tax if the service time is more than 10 seconds per vehicle. Moreover, the vehicles will be allowed to pass without paying a toll till the queue comes within 100 metres from the toll booth. For user convenience, a yellow line at a distance of 100 metres from the toll booth will be marked for easy understanding.

The government had successfully transitioned to 100 per cent cashless tolling from mid-February this year. It is believed that FASTag penetration at NHAI toll plazas has reached 96 per cent and it reportedly stands at 99 per cent at many toll plazas. As more users upgrade to cashless toll payment modes, the government is working on an efficient toll collection system. Moreover, the government has been emphasising on the importance of a new design based on traffic projections for the next 10 years.

